TEULADA-MORAIRA will not have to put out to tender the contract for collecting the town’s rubbish and cleaning its streets.

Three companies appealed against the town hall’s failure to award a €43.9 million contract to an outside firm and its decision to retain municipally-owned Teumo.

The predecessors to the three-party-coalition at the town hall had begun procedures to put the contract out to tender shortly before losing the May 2019 municipal elections.

The present town hall voted to save €247,759 by not outsourcing the services provided by Teumo, which then resulted in the appeal to the Contract Appeals Tribunal by the three companies competing for the contact.

The Tribunal, which belongs to Spain’s Finance ministry Hacienda, has now rejected the appeal and confirmed the legality of the town hall’s decision.



