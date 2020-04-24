TEULADA-MORAIRA town hall and the San Vicente Ferrer Fiestas Committee agreed to suspend this year’s celebrations owing to Covid-19.

Traditionally, the fiestas take place immediately after Easter but rather than hold them later this year, it was decided to postpone the celebrations until 2021.

“This is a decision we did not want to take but we must be sensible and responsible about the situation,” said Teulada-Moraira’s Fiestas councillor Aitor Llobell.

“This is not a year for fiestas for many reasons, above all health reasons,” he declared.

“All resources have to go towards alleviating the health, social and economic crisis that Covid-19 has caused. This means a break with tradition, but it is inevitable.”



