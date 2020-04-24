Tarragona Port close to Barcelona Spain is Thriving despite Covid-19 pandemic

ALTHOUGH Spanish sheep farmers had a bad Easter as restaurants were unable to open to supply diners with the popular cordero lechal dish, an unexpected demand from a new market has appeared.

The port of Tarragona has received its first ever consignment of lambs (21,500) to be shipped to Saudi Arabia and this is the first time that any form of livestock has been sent from Tarragona to that country.

It has also increased its capacity to ship 4,500 tonnes of agri-food products by train to Zaragoza each week.