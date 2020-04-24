Spanish Banker resigns as Director of Hong Kong’s Bank of East Asia due to Covid-19 Pandemic

A SPANISH non-executive director of the Bank of East Asia (BEA), Isidro Fainé Casas, has resigned from his position due to the coronavirus pandemic and the distance between Spain and Hong Kong.

He is the chairman of the board of trustees of the Caixa d’Estalvis i Pensions de Barcelona ‘la Caixa’ Banking Foundation a shareholder of the company.

Sr Fainé explained that it has become increasingly difficult to devote the time and effort necessary amid the current situation, but the bank has engaged him as a special advisor.