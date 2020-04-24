Social Distancing Ignored Once Again on Westminster Bridge

Social media users have expressed their outrage after people gathered in mass on Westminster Bridge for the weekly clap for carers.

ON Thursday evening, the weekly NHS clap took place at 8pm, with people showing unity by clapping outside homes, banging pots and pans and even setting off fireworks.

But many have been left angered by the scene last night on Westminster Bridge. Video footage shows people coming out in droves to applaud on the bridge, with many appearing not to be following guidelines of standing at least two metres apart.

Last week, the Met Police were criticised for allowing crowds of people to gather on Westminster Bridge, which is close to St Thomas’ Hospital. The force said it was ‘reminding’ its officers about the importance of social distancing.

However, last night’s incident has caused a similar furore on social media, with many saying it was unfair they haven’t seen their family for weeks on lockdown only to see crowds of people gathering on one of the capital’s most famous bridges.

Many said crowds gathering to applaud the NHS in good faith was doing more harm as they could potentially be spreading the virus further.



