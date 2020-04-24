Significant rise in coronavirus infections on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THERE has been a significant rise in the number of new coronavirus infections in Almeria over the last 24 hours.

Friday’s figures from the Junta de Andalucia’s Heath and Families department show another 21 people in the province have tested positive for Covid-19 since yesterday. The current contagion figure is 513.

Hospitalisations of coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic have also gone up and now stand at 200. Of these, 37 have ended up in intensive care.

There are two pieces of good news today. There have been no further deaths related to the virus in Almeria, leaving the fatality tally at 44, and 196 people altogether have made a recovery, up from 185 on Thursday.