Pregnant mum left in tears after man ‘coughed in her face shouting Covid’

A PREGNANT mum says she was left in tears after a man coughed in her face and shouted ‘Covid’ while she was out jogging.

Wendy Woodhead, 38, was running near the family’s home in Wythenshawe, south Manchester, when a man ran out of a house party in the middle of the afternoon and coughed in her face.

The mum-of-one, an events manager who is three months pregnant, was so terrified by the incident she spent the rest of the day in tears.

Her husband, Andy Woodhead, reported the case to Greater Manchester Police.

The 51-year-old chef says he was only able to get hold of the force by replying to the force’s tweets using the #StayHomeSaveLives hashtag.

A couple of days later he was told by text that the family’s case had been ‘filed’ pending further investigation.

“My wife was very shaken up and terrified and our five-year-old daughter Gabriella picks up on everything – so they were both in tears for the day,” Andy said.

“She’s used to dealing with idiots when she’s running, but she’s not used to Covidiots coughing in her face.





“He probably thought he was being funny in front of his mates, but my wife could have contracted coronavirus and who knows what damage that could have done to the baby?

“I was incensed with rage. I was tempted to find the guy myself, which I know wouldn’t have solved anything.”

In a text message from GMP, the force said: “GMP have to make difficult decisions based on threat/harm/risk and victim vulnerability.

“With this in mind unfortunately this crime is to be filed pending further investigation/new lines of enquiry.”

Mr Woodhead said: “Has he targeted others? There seems to be loads of idiots spitting and coughing in people’s faces, even emergency workers.”