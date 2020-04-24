Booking Beach Time: Tourist Resort Contemplates a Take-A-Number System to Go to The Beach This Summer in Italy

THE Riccione tourist resort in Italy is working on a plan to reopen its beaches, which are expected to welcome its residents back around mid-June.

In fact, the Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced that a national reopening programme will begin on May 4, with more details to be provided throughout the week.

Given the approaching de-escalation date, Riccione has planned for only a limited number of people to access the beach at a time and have devised a pre-booking scheme so bathers can book their visit in advance. This was announced by the mayor of the municipality, Renata Tosi.

On this note, Tosi emphasised how different this summer will be compared to usual, since they have a need to “show a sense of responsibility.” Therefore on the beaches in Riccione there will be fewer bathers and umbrellas than usual.

Conte has already advanced some of the measures included in the reopening programme, which will take into account “the territorial peculiarities” of each region. The use of masks and social distancing will remain imperative throughout until the creation of an effective vaccine or treatment.

Also, prevention services will be reinforced to avoid outbreaks in nursing homes; new structures will be created to exclusively treat patients with Covid-19 and thus avoid contagion between health personnel and patients; and an epidemiological investigation plan based on serological tests will be developed. Finally, citizens will be able to download an immune monitoring application on a voluntary basis.

The Italian Prime Minister has also announced an aid plan for companies and families of €50,000 million, which will add to the €25,000 million already assigned.



