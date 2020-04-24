Children’s parks, beaches and public gardens in Costa Blanca’s Alicante are likely to resemble crimes scenes as police prepare to stop kids playing in them from Sunday.

THE city’s Local Police began preventing access to public spaces this morning, using police tape to keep people out in preparation for a slight relaxation of State of Alarm restrictions which will allow children to have a little more freedom.

Security Councillor, José Ramón González, said “the Local Police and other emergency services will ensure compliance with the measures established by the government as of Sunday.”

-- Advertisement --

He added that extra patrols will be put in place to “prevent concentrations or crowds of families, and ensure preventive safety distances are maintained.”

Public parks and children’s play areas in Alicante have been closed since March 14 when the State of Alarm was decreed.

And they will remain so under new conditions which mean children under 14 can leave their homes accompanied by an adult, meaning they will not be allowed to play or walk in any public facilities.

Police officers will also check that people do not travel more than one kilometre from their home, and that adults are accompanied by a maximum of three children up to the age of 14.

Mayor, José Ramón González, has appealed to families to be responsible, pointing out, “we must respect and comply with the preventive measures regulated in the decree to stop the spread of the coronavirus, our own safety depends on it.”



