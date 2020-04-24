Officials Warn that Hairdessers in UK May Not Open for Six Months

HAIRDRESSERS could be closed for another six months because the government cannot find a safe way of opening them again amid the coronavirus outbreak, it was claimed today.

The government’s team of top scientists believe there is no way for stylists to cut people’s hair without risking spreading the virus.

And it’s not looking good for your nails either, so you’re probably going to have to get used to doing it yourself.

The majority of people have not been able to get their hair cut by a professional since March 23 when the country was put on lockdown

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock refused to bow to growing political pressure to set out how the UK government will ease its lockdown measures.

The government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) is currently working on how the UK would cope if lockdown measures were slowly lifted.

Ministers and Public Health England experts have warned that if they are loosened too quickly the UK faces a ‘second wave’ of Covid-19.



