New mortality figures suggest England has been as badly affected as Spain and Italy by the Covid-19 outbreak.

AN analysis has found that England is among the European countries with the highest number of ‘excess deaths’ during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Excess deaths are calculated by subtracting the expected number of deaths in a given period (based on past mortality rates) from the total number actually recorded.

The figure helps give a truer picture of the impact of the virus than government death tolls.

This is because some people will have died from the disease without anyone knowing they were infected, so their death will be missing from official coronavirus figures.



