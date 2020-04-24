New mortality figures suggest England has been as badly affected as Spain and Italy by the Covid-19 outbreak.

Deaths indirectly caused by Covid-19 will also be missing. For example, someone who dies of a heart attack because the ambulance service is overstretched and can’t get to them in time.

The chart above shows how mortality across Europe has varied over the last three years, with the number of excess deaths rising annually during the flu season.

The 2020 flu season was less severe than previous years, but a clear spike in the number of excess deaths can be seen in March, as the flu season ended and Covid-19 started to spread across Europe.

The analysis of EuroMOMO figures suggests that 57,191 more people than expected died across the countries monitored, between the beginning of March and the middle of April.

In total 376,876 people died over those six weeks, up 18 per cent from the 319,686 deaths expected.





While these additional deaths are not necessarily all caused by the pandemic the majority are likely to be related.

Across Europe, weeks 13 and 14 were the worst for excess deaths, with 33 per cent more deaths than normal in both weeks.

To compare how many more people have died than expected in each country, EuroMOMO uses an algorithm to standardise each country’s data and take into account factors such as population size and mortality patterns.

This produces a measure called a z-score, which tells us how many standard deviations the amount of deaths in each country is from the mean value of all countries.

The larger a country’s z-score the higher the number of excess deaths.

Further analysis of the EuroMOMO figures shows that the three countries with the biggest peaks in excess deaths are Spain, Italy and England.