Denia Hospital on the Costa Blanca will begin carrying out more than 3,000 Covid-19 tests on all health personnel and certain patients in 11 different areas from Monday, April 27.

THIS will include all DSD staff in Marina Alta and employees as well as residents of elderly centres in the area.

The aim is to guarantee the safety of professionals and patients, and thus protect the rest of the population against possible contaminations.

More than 3,000 diagnostic tests to detect antibodies against Covid-19 will be carried out to help control the spread and determine the extent of the contagion.

A DSD spokesman said: “The aim is to create the safest possible scenario for the future gradual and orderly resumption of care activity throughout the health department.”

The move is part of a global initiative of the Regional Ministry of Universal Health and Public Health and is another of the contingency measures implemented by Marina Salud during the health crisis.