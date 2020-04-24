Meghan Markle is suing Associated Newspapers for publishing parts of a letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

THE first court hearing in the Duchess of Sussex’s legal action against The Mail On Sunday will take place remotely later by video link.

The Duchess is suing Associated Newspapers for alleged misuse of private information, copyright infringement and breach of the Data Protection Act after The Mail On Sunday published sections of a letter she had written to her father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

All legal representatives, and journalists reporting on the case, will dial in remotely, while the judge, Mr Justice Warby, will be at the High Court.

The strike-out hearing is an opportunity for the defendant, Meghan Markle, to apply to the judge to have certain elements of the duchess’s case removed from the court order. The hearing is scheduled to last a day and it is likely the judge will deliver a written judgment on a later date ahead of a trial.

On Monday, ahead of the hearing, text messages between Harry and Meghan and her father were released in court documents put forward by Meghan’s legal team.



