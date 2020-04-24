Mayor in Spain’s holiday island Mallorca hit with large fine for boozing with mates in blatant lockdown violation

By
Cathy Elelman
-
0
FOUND OUT: Guardia surprised the village Mayor hanging out with friends, press reported CREDIT: Ajuntament de Vilafranca de Bonany Facebook

THE Mayor of a Mallorca village has been hit with a €3,000 fine for blatantly breaking the state of alarm lockdown restrictions.

Guardia Civil surprised the head of Vilafranca de Bonany council at a country house which is not his home boozing with a couple of mates, according to Spanish press.

-- Advertisement --

A patrol reportedly came across Monserrat Rossello at the property on the outskirts of Vilafranca after several local residents reported there were a number of people partying in clear violation of the rules on isolation. It was also reported that the Mayor initially tried to hide from officers, but was eventually identified.

Prompt payment of the fine means he would only have to pay half.



LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here