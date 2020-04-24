THE Mayor of a Mallorca village has been hit with a €3,000 fine for blatantly breaking the state of alarm lockdown restrictions.

Guardia Civil surprised the head of Vilafranca de Bonany council at a country house which is not his home boozing with a couple of mates, according to Spanish press.

A patrol reportedly came across Monserrat Rossello at the property on the outskirts of Vilafranca after several local residents reported there were a number of people partying in clear violation of the rules on isolation. It was also reported that the Mayor initially tried to hide from officers, but was eventually identified.

Prompt payment of the fine means he would only have to pay half.