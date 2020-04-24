Marbella beaches to open this weekend to allow walks as the Costa del Sol begins to enjoy Spain’s relaxing of isolation measures.

MARBELLA beaches will no longer be fenced from this Sunday, April 26. The town hall has decided to enable the entire coastal space so that residents can use it for walks, although bathing will continue to be prohibited.

Local Police and Proteccion Civil will monitor compliance with restrictions and respect for safety distances.

The opening of access to the beach will coincide with the first day in which the permit for those under 14 years of age to take walks accompanied by an adult. The town hall has stressed that in the face of the expected influx of people, it is necessary to avoid crowds, so the more space the better.

According to the mayor, Ángeles Muñoz, “it would not make sense for people to crowd on the promenade and the beaches are closed.”

The town hall ordered the closure of the beaches that are spread along its 27 kilometres of coastline on Saturday, March 14, hours before the government approved the State of Alarm and the confinement of the population was ordered.

According to the mayor, as well as in the municipalities of the interior, walks through the countryside have been allowed, it is logical that in those of the coast, the beaches can be used.



