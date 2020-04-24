ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now 2,714,942 million people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 190,395. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 744,961.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over 878,974 people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (30,257). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 2,095 just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 49,754.

Spain is the second country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases (213,024) after the US, registering 4,635 new cases today, followed by Italy (189,973), France (158,183) and Germany (153,129).

However, Italy is the second country in the world after the US with the most Covid-19 deaths (25,549), followed by Spain (22,157), France (21,856) and the UK (18,738). In stark comparison, Germany’s death toll is quite low standing at 5,575, given that is ranked the fifth country in the world with the most Covid-19 cases. Check out the Worldometer table below for a complete breakdown.