Group in Barcelona Plans Political Protest for May 7 Despite Spain’s Current Coronavirus Lockdown

THE October 12 Civic Movement association of Catalonia has called for a demonstration on May 7 to protest against the ‘many’ preventive measures promoted by the Spanish government in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic that affect the ‘fundamental freedoms and rights of the citizens.’

Despite the State of Alarm decreed by the Spanish government, which only allows citizens to leave the house for work, to shop, or to go to the doctor, the group has called for a ‘non-partisan’ and mourning march in the Plaza Urquinaona at 6.00pm to honour those killed by the coronavirus.

The Civic Movement has summoned an array of political, union, social and civic forces to join the initiative in a bid to defend constitutional rights.

In a press release, they explained that they have already communicated to the Ministry of the Interior their intention to hold a demonstration on May 7.

According to the association, the march will recognise the people who have died as a result of “many deficiencies demonstrated by the system and the Spanish government.”

The movement has indicated that on the march there will be no slogan on the banner. Just a Spanish flag with a black ribbon.

As for the protesters, they have said that they will all attend with a mask, gloves and maintaining the “recommended” social distance.



