Costa Del Sol’s Malaga has registered over a 1,000 recoveries from coronavirus (Covid-19) with declining new infections and deaths.

Over 1,000 coronavirus patients have now recovered from the disease, according to Andalucia’s regional Government on Thursday, thanks to 98 more patients being given the all-clear yesterday.

The number of new infections and deaths from the disease have declined again. Around 84 new coronavirus cases were confirmed in the last 24 hours – 21 fewer than Wednesday. Malaga, however, registered five deaths from the disease, compared to nine the day before. The total death toll in Malaga now stands at 237, compared to 1,079 across the whole region.

Andalucia registered 316 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the region’s total to 12,237. On a positive note, the number of patients hospitalised with the disease in Andalucia is continuing to fall. Currently 1,019 people are in hospital, of which 235 are in intensive care.