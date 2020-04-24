Fuengirola blood donation was a huge success despite lockdown on Spain’s Costa del Sol

ALMOST 300 people in Fuengirola donated blood to the Centro de Transfusión Sanguínea de Málaga on the recent blood drive, which took place from April 13 to 15. Of this number, 31 donors were registered as new volunteers. The province’s Centro de Transfusión wanted to publicly thank “on behalf of so many people who need blood to continue living, the effort made, both in the organisation and on the days of the collection, even more so on these dates when the health alert and the measures required to make blood donation, make the work more complicated.” In addition to the people of Fuengirola in general, the agency has especially congratulated the Fuengirola Town Hall, “for always providing the location of our Mobile Unit and this time, also, for spreading the message of the need for donation and also to those who made it possible to carry out the collection successfully.”

