French Man Arrested in Costa del Sol’s Estepona For Hiding 47 Kilos of Hashish in The Boot of His Car

National Police officers in Estepona, Malaga, have arrested a 47-year-old French national for drug trafficking.

THE individual was intercepted by officers after he arrived a police checkpoint on the National 340 road on his way through the Costa Galera area of town. After inspecting the vehicle, officers found four supermarket bags full of 47 kilos of hashish hidden in his boot.

The officers of the Operative Group of Response (GOR) established a vehicle control filter in order to ensure citizens were complying with the restrictions set out by the Royal Decree and State of Alarm. When they saw a car with French licence plates and identified that the driver was nervous, they proceeded to inspect his vehicle.

Due to the nervous demeanour of the driver and the strong smell perceived by officers emanating from the boot of the car, they carried out an inspection which found numerous packages of hashish wrapped in cling film.

Once the content was verified, the officers seized the 47 kilos and proceeded to arrest the driver as the alleged perpetrator of crime against public health.

The police report filed against the detainee was made available to the First Instance and Investigation court in Estepona, who ordered his arrest.