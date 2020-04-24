Elite Armed Forces move in to step up surveillence in Costa Blanca’s Benissa

Elite soldiers from the Special Operations Command joined security forces in Costa Blanca’s Benissa this morning, to help police State of Alarm measures.

THE 16 military personnel normally based in the Alferez Rojas Navarrete barracks in Alicante will “establish a solid and effective link with local authorities and security forces to assist in surveillance and in the event of possible breaches of confinement.”

The move is part of the ‘Balmis’ operation directed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CHOD) in which a total of 2,500 men and women from the three armies, the Military Emergency Unit (UME) and the Royal Guard are assisting security personnel during the pandemic.

Benissa mayor, Arturo Poquet, expressed his gratitude to the army, adding “a few weeks ago the UME carried out disinfection work at public spaces in Benissa and now they are assisting with surveillance and security tasks.”

He said: “The people of Benissa will be forever grateful for the great work done by the Armed Forces and other police forces.”