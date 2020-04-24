Crime clan busted on Spain’s Costa Almeria

FIVE members of the same family are under arrest for drug trafficking.

Police detained the Vicar-based clan members following nearly two months of investigations, focused to begin with on an individual with a criminal record for drug-related crimes.

Surveillance operations confirmed police suspicions he was part of an organised set-up dedicated to growing and selling marihuana.

Police identified a property in Vicar on which air-conditioning units were running 24 hours a day. The original suspect, along with two others, was seen coming and going and always taking extreme security measures.

Two raids led to three arrests. In the home of the couple police said were the clan leaders, they seized more than €7,000 in cash and three guns. In the other raid officers found nearly 500 marihuana plants.

Information gleaned from the first phase of the operation put investigators on to another property being used as an indoor cannabis plantation in El Ejido and a fourth detention for crimes against public health and power supply fraud.

Police caught up with and arrested the individual they identified as the clan boss’s right-hand man a month later.



