Covid-19 test system for key workers already in crisis as Government runs out of kits

BRITONS struggled to book coronavirus tests on the government’s new online system today as Ministers race to meet their 100,000 daily target by the end of next week.

Matt Hancock recently claimed that using the website would be ‘as easy as booking a flight.’ However, the website was telling key workers at 8.30am that today’s allocation of home kits had been issued.

Others took to social media to complain that the process was ‘not simple’ or that they could not find a category for their job role. And some people got an error message saying there is a ‘problem with your order,’ asking them to contact the system’s service desk on a freephone number. It comes after the government revealed coding for the website was only finished yesterday.

Mr Hancock said that people whose work is critical to the Covid-19 response, and those they live with, will be able to register for a test if they have symptoms. NHS staff, police officers, teachers, social workers, undertakers, journalists and those who work in supermarkets and food production are among those now eligible.