Costa Blanca’s Alicante records new Covid-19 deaths while hospital discharges are up

Costa Blanca’s Alicante province has recorded three new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 427 since the start of the pandemic.

FORTY-EIGHT new infections have been recorded since yesterday, taking the total to 3,674.

The new positive cases are among 171 in the whole of the Valencia Community, which currently has 3,944 active cases.

-- Advertisement --

Among the patients admitted for coronavirus there are 2,091 in Alicante hospitals.

Of these, 69 patients remain in the ICU, which is three less than yesterday.

On a positive note, 274 more people have been cured and discharged in the last 24 hours.

Valencia Community has now recorded 1,148 Covid-19 deaths, and nine elderly residencies are still under active surveillance.



