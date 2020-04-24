Costa Blanca South Area of Spain Has No Coronavirus Death Toll Rise Since Thursday

THE Costa Blanca South area of Spain has reported no rise in the death toll from the coronavirus since the last update yesterday (April 23).

The Friday briefing from the Valencian Health Ministry for the Vega Baja region said that there were seven confirmed new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours across the Torrevieja and Orihuela health department areas.

-- Advertisement --

The total number of deaths since the start of the pandemic continues to stand at 58 in the southern Costa Blanca, with 14 people losing their lives in Orihuela, and 44 in the Torrevieja district.

There are now a total of 497 active cases across the Vega Baja, split between 366 (up three) in Torrevieja, and 131 (up four) in Orihuela.

The Orihuela health area, includes the Vega Baja Hospital at San Bartolomé and serves around 168,00 people in Orihuela, as well as Almoradí, Callosa de Segura, Cox, Granja de Rocamora, Bigastro , Benferri, Albatera, Catral, Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Redován, Rafal, Daya Vieja, Daya Nueva, Dolores and Algorfa.

The Torrevieja health department is managed by Ribera Salud, and serves 186,000 residents covering the Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Fulgencio, Guardamar del Segura, Rojales, Benijófar, Los Montesinos, San Miguel de Salinas and Formentera del Segura.



