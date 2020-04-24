Alfaz del Pi Council has confirmed 188 fines have been issued in the town since State of Alarm began on March 14, all of which were for repeated non-compliance.

COUNCILLOR for Public Safety, Toni Such, said this figure reflects the social reality, but added “these are the exceptions”.

He said: “The limitation of freedom of movement has been, and still is, one of the measures of greatest impact of the state decree. It requires greater police presence in the streets, and neighbours are feeling the proximity of the State Security Forces in these complicated circumstances.”

Increased surveillance in Alfaz del Pi – in particular at accesses to the beach – means there are five Local Police patrols, 15 Civil Protection volunteers, reinforcements from the Guardia Civil and State Security Forces and Corps.

Such made a new call for public responsibility, saying: “We owe it to those who are working in the frontline to adhere to the restrictions.”