Allotment holders in Altea could soon be able to use their plots after the council deemed ‘self-consumption’ of produce is grounds to reopen them.

THE town hall is in talks with the Government Sub-delegation to draw up a series of conditions for the reopening of the “urban gardens.”

Councillor for Agriculture and the Environment, Jose Orozco, confirmed the move would be “on an exceptional basis,” as tending to an allotment is considered “a self-consumption activity and a basic need.”

Until now, during lockdown, users could not work their allotments as it was considered a leisure activity.

Orozco said the town hall has consulted the Guardia Civil and the Local Police ”who have given their consent” as long as other restrictions are adhered to.

He added: “It’s a priority (for the council) that the allotments are opened for various reasons. Firstly, to be fair to the work carried out on these plots by the users; and also because it does not make sense to allow people to buy vegetables in the supermarket, and not be able to collect them and provide for themselves through their own work.”

The Sub-delegation has been asked to draw up a legal report that supports the activity, so long as it is for exclusive use for self-consumption and provided the allotment is close to their home, along with a number of other conditions.

Orozco pointed out that all allotments are located within the town, so travel to access them is minimal and they are allocated to individual users, not groups.





To find out more, call the Department of the Environment on 965 841 300, ext 1320, or email: amaltea@cv.gva.es.