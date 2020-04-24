Pooping in park and threatening police officers get lockdown breaker nicked in Spain holiday island Mallorca

POOPING in a Palma park and threatening police officers after he was caught got a lockdown breaker nicked.

When police came across the 62-year old doing his business in the island capital’s Ses Estacions park, which was closed off to the public under state of alarm regulations, he turned nasty and tried to hit one officer with a crutch.

Also in Palma, police were called out to the Son Roca neighbourhood due to an altercation. According to reports a 59-year old man had tried to wrench a grill off the window of the home of a family member who owed him money. The angry 59-year old threatened some of the neighbours and ignored police calls for him to calm down and go home. He was also detained.

In another case of trouble within the family, a Palma teenager got himself in trouble with the law for threatening his own father with a machete.

The 17-year old had reportedly spent the night out, and when he went back home in the early morning he told his parents he was going back out to sell his moped. The ensuing argument got so violent that the police were called out.

When the patrol got to the property they found the parents and the son in the street. The officers asked the son to get the documentation for the bike, but then heard the father shouting for help.

He told them his son had pushed and threatened him with the machete, leading to the youngster’s arrest for violence with the family.





A couple of other teenagers were arrested for breaking the lockdown on repeated occasions. They ran off when police spotted them out on the street, but officers found them about a half hour later.

It turned one had already been caught out four times for defying the lockdown, while the other had violated the regulations on six previous occasions.

Meanwhile Local Police detained a 31-year old who had already racked up four reports for confinement violations after they came across him sitting on a bench next to a supermarket and asking shoppers for money.