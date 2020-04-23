Wuhan laboratory scientists ‘did absolutely crazy things’ to alter coronavirus

A LEADING Russian microbiologist has claimed the coronavirus is the result of Wuhan scientists doing ‘absolutely crazy things’ in their laboratory.

World renowned expert Professor Petr Chumakov claimed their aim was to study the pathogenicity of the virus and not ‘with malicious intent’ to deliberately create a manmade killer.

Professor Chumakov, chief researcher at the Engelhardt Institute of Molecular Biology in Moscow, said: “In China, scientists at the Wuhan Laboratory have been actively involved in the development of various coronavirus variants for over 10 years.

“Moreover, they did this, supposedly not with the aim of creating pathogenic variants, but to study their pathogenicity.

“They did absolutely crazy things, in my opinion.

“For example, inserts in the genome, which gave the virus the ability to infect human cells.

“Now all this has been analysed.





“The picture of the possible creation of the current coronavirus is slowly emerging.”

He told Moskovsky Komsomolets newspaper: “There are several inserts, that is, substitutions of the natural sequence of the genome, which gave it special properties.

“It is interesting that the Chinese and Americans who worked with them published all their works in the open (scientific) press.

“I even wonder why this background comes to people very slowly.

“I think that an investigation will nevertheless be initiated, as a result of which new rules will be developed that regulate the work with the genomes of such dangerous viruses.

“It’s too early to blame anyone.”