Women working under lockdown in Spain’s Costa del Sol

Ali Meehan, Founder of Costa Women

AS a strong woman living in Spain how have you been wearing your crown during the crisis?

“So far I have hosted about 40 events by videoconferencing since lockdown started. Trying to share positive ideas and business tips. Costa Women have also used Zoom to hold social coffee mornings and networking events.”

What are you looking forward to after the lockdown is lifted?

“Due to social distancing it will take a while for the groups to meet en masse we will keep contact through the 28 Facebook groups and continue with charitable events. Also, I cannot wait to walk along the seafront and go to a pilates class.”

Carrie Wood, Mother and business partner.

AS a strong woman living in Spain how have you been wearing your crown during the crisis?

“My time is just as busy as it normally is. I have a toddler and am pregnant with nine weeks to go so entertaining my daughter with all her energy keeps me going. I am also co-owner in a wedding planning business and as you can imagine there are lots of changes, delays and uncertainties. So, I need to keep my clients happy and assured and stay on top form.”

What are you looking forward to after the lockdown is lifted?

“The first thing I will do when I get out of lockdown is to get back to work. Lot’s more planning and phone calls, can’t let anybody down for their big day!”

Johanna Moskera Romero, Care Administrator





AS a strong woman living in Spain how have you been wearing your crown during the crisis?

“I work in the care association for people over 80 and as you can imagine we have had to change all our safety measures. I have been making sure the government pay the clients benefits so they can receive full care. I also created a new rota to make sure our care team has enough time for self-quarantine.”

What are you looking forward to after the lockdown is lifted?

“I can’t wait to go back to woodwork classes where I help people in the community with learning disabilities create projects.”

Kelly Jordan, Teacher

AS a strong woman living in Spain how have you been wearing your crown during the crisis?

“I haven’t really stopped, I am a teacher in an English school so have been doing online classes for my students as this crisis can’t allow them to get behind. I also have an Instagram food page so have been making new creations with the limited fresh produce I can find.”

What are you looking forward to after the lockdown is lifted?

“When I get out of lockdown I want to make a meal for my friends with all the new recipes I have tried and am looking forward to seeing the school kids.”