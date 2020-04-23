Woman who lost sister, brother and dad dies at just 34 after fight for life

Suzanne Shipley managed to battle on for four months despite doctors predicting she had just two weeks to live at Christmas as she suffered from kidney failure.

A woman who lost sister, brother and dad has died at the age of 34 after fighting for life with kidney failure.

Suzanne Shipley managed to battle on for four months despite doctors predicting she had just two weeks to live at Christmas.

Ms Shipley, from Great Sankey in Warrington, was already reeling from the death of her sister Claire, who passed away six months ago from a heart complication.

A Type 1 diabetes patient, Ms Shipley had been suffering from kidney failure, and at the end of the year, medics informed they had exhausted all their options.

Tragically, her family has been beset by tragedy, with her dad Graham dying years ago due to the same illness, and her brother who went blind at 19, 12 years before he himself passed away, when 31.

Paying tribute to her sister, Laura Shipley said: “My beautiful, strong, brave sister went into a coma, but this time she didn’t wake up.

“She passed away as me and mum stroked her face and held her tight as she took her last breath.





“Suz you are free from the body that let you down sleep tight.”

Ms Shipley’s funeral will take place tomorrow at Walton Crematorium in Warrington, and her family have asked people to either stand outside the family home, or follow the horse and carriage as it processes through the town.

Social distancing rules must be observed, sister Laura added.

Just 18 people will be able to attend the crematorium, due to new rules enforced surrounding funerals because of Covid-19.