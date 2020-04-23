Woman Raped During Home Covid-19 Quarantine in Costa Blanca area of Spain

A woman was allegedly raped by her boyfriend as they were confined to their home during the lockdown quarantine in the Costa Blanca area of Spain.
A 26-year-old man was arrested by the Guardia Civil on sexual assault charges after the attack at their home in Los Alcázares.
The victim, aged 21 years, had been living at the same address for a month, and she was abused after she had smoked some cannabis.
She managed to escape her boyfriend´s clutches and called for help.
The woman was examined at Los Arcos hospital in San Javier, where a doctor confirmed that she had been sexually assaulted.