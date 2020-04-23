WELSH expats on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have applauded Real Madrid’s Gareth Bale big gift of a million euros to fight Covid-19 in Spain and the UK.

It’s one of the largest single donations by any sportsperson in the world since the start of the coronavirus crisis, together with a similar amount from Barcelona’s Lionel Messi.

The 30-year-old Wales soccer international, along with his wife Emma, has pledged €500,000 to the health service in Madrid, which is battling against the Covid-19 pandemic, and has been the worst-hit area of Spain.

The Real Madrid star is currently on lockdown in the area with his wife and family.

Bale is also handing over £500,000 to NHS Wales, and specifically to the University Hospital of Wales, where the player was born.

In a video posted on Cardiff & Vale Health Charity’s social media, Bale thanked all the frontline workers for their hard work during this global health crisis.

“Me and my family would like to show our support. You are doing an amazing job,” Bale said.

The chief executive at Cardiff and Vale University Health Board, Len Richards, said: “It’s

so heartening to hear that Gareth and Emmy are recognising all of the work that our hospitals are doing at this very difficult time.

“Gestures like this are testament to the fantastic work that our clinical and support colleagues carry out every day.”

Welsh expat football fans were delighted to hear the news as Andy JS hit out at his Real Madrid critics:





“And all those people who slag off Gareth should be hanging their heads in shame, they say he’s not interested in Madrid but donates them half a million smackers, says it all really.”