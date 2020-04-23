WATCH: Mixed coronavirus news on Spain’s Costa Almeria

THE latest news on the coronavirus front in Almeria is mixed.

The depressing side of the coin is that the number of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the province has risen by 19 since Wednesday to 492, Junta de Andalucia Health and Families department figures show.

But on the positive side there have been no further deaths or admissions to intensive care units over the last 24 hours, and a further 20 people have recovered from the virus.

Nueva alta en UCI Hoy, tras 27 días de ingreso en UCI del Hospital de Poniente, despedimos con aplausos a nuestro quinto paciente #Covid_19. Junto al alta de ayer, estos luchadores son nuestra motivación para seguir plantando cara a esta pandemia. Felicidades!@Consejería de Salud y Familias @Juan De La Cruz Belmonte Mena Sonia Garcia Hita Dr Emilio Robles Zveřejnil(a) Agencia Pública Sanitaria Poniente dne Středa 22. dubna 2020



The provincial recovery total now stands at 185.

The number of Almeria’s coronavirus patients requiring hospital treatment since the start of the pandemic is 197.