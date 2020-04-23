Underwater Poacher detained in Costa del Sol Town Spain with 15 kilos of Cuttlefish

AFTER receiving a report that a man was seen diving in the waters off the beach at San Pedro Alcantara, a suburb of Marbella, officers of the Guardia Civil went to find him.
He emerged from the water carrying a bag which was found to contain 15 kilos of cuttlefish which he had caught without having the appropriate licence.
He was firstly denounced for being outside in breach of the state of alarm lockdown then the man who had a number of previous complaints against him was further denounced for poaching and not having a buoy attached to him to show his position in the sea.
The matter will be reviewed by both the Junta de Andalucia and the Malaga Maritime Authority.