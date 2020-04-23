Town in Spain’s Costa del Sol is Giving Facemasks Away to Most Vulnerable Residents

SOON after the State of Alarm was declared in Spain, volunteers in Manilva started producing face masks which were initially given to local health workers and other groups such as Local Police and council workers to protect them against Covid-19.

Now the mayor of Manilva, Mario Jiménez and colleague Diego José Jiménez have advised that the council has 12,300 of these masks plus a further 1,500 donated by the Malaga Provincial Council to distribute free of charge to the most vulnerable in the municipality namely those aged three to 14 and residents aged 65 and over.

Two masks per person will be available and may be collected from Manilva Town Hall or the Mayor’s Office in Sabinillas between 9am and 1pm next Monday April 27.

No documentation is required, simply the names of those for whom they are being obtained.