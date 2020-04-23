Teacher forced to give birth in car park when paramedics thought husband was cheering them on

A TEACHER has described how she gave birth to her baby son in a supermarket car park after an ambulance failed to stop because the driver thought the baby’s father was just cheering them on.

Hannah Howells and husband Andy, from Hamble, Hampshire, were driving to the Princess Anne Hospital in Southampton on April 19 when she realised they were not going to arrive in time.

They pulled over in their Volvo 4×4 into a Sainsbury’s local car park, where Mr Howells attempted to wave down the passing ambulance.

After contacting ambulance control, Mr Howells helped deliver baby Wilf, who weighed 6lbs 7oz, and the same ambulance that had passed them earlier returned and the paramedics helped take mother and child to hospital to be checked over.

Mrs Howells, 33, said: “It’s all been an absolute whirlwind and we feel like we’re in a bubble. It’s so surreal.

“We were probably 10 minutes into our journey and I said to my husband, ‘The baby is coming right now.’ We saw an ambulance coming in the other direction. Andy was trying to wave, but they quite rightly thought we were clapping for the amazing work they’re doing. We parked up and called the Labour Line and then 999 and the amazing lady who took the call talked my husband through delivering our baby.”



