Still possible to practise Nordic Walking in Alfaz with free online classes from a qualified instructor

SIXTEEN people took part in the first virtual Nordic Walking class by instructor Bernd Goldschmidt.

Bernd has prepared exercises suited to the present quarantine conditions and aimed at improving resistance, strength, flexibility and coordination.

Although the free video classes are principally directed at members of Alfaz’s Nordic Walking Club they are open to all residents who are welcome to join the sessions.

Bernd Goldschmidt, who has a degree in Sports Science and specialises in Therapies and Health Rehabilitation, is one of the people responsible for introducing Nordic Walking to Spain.

He is now preparing new classes with other exercises to ensure that nobody needs to stop practising sport while they are confined to their homes during lockdown, he said.

Readers interested in joining the classes should ring 629 816 197 for more information.



