NEXT July Alfaz celebrates the Sierra Helada’s 15th anniversary as a national park.

Coinciding with Earth Day, which each year demonstrates support for environmental protection, the town hall pointed out recently that since then Alfaz has contributed to improving the Planet.

“Despite tourism, urban development and speculation we are thankful that we decided that the section of the Sierra which protects us from levanter winds should be protected,” Alfaz’s Environment department said,

Since then, and with collaboration from the regional government as well as neighbouring Altea and Benidorm, the sole beneficiaries are the millions who have visited the national park over the last 15 years.

They have been given the opportunity of discovering the Sierra Helada, a national park that is as free from human intervention as it was on the day it was declared a National Park and Marine Reserve, the town hall’s Environment department declared.



