Snake found wrapped round moped in Barcelona as wildlife reclaims city streets in Spain

WHILE Spain’s coronavirus crisis lockdown has kept people indoors and traffic off the roads, wildlife has been venturing out of its usual habitat and into the country’s towns and cities.

In one of the latest examples, Catalan police found a snake wrapped round a moped in in the Sant Marti district of Barcelona.

The officers had to call in Catalan government rural agents to deal with the unusual discovery for the Catalan capital.

“In the last few days we have seen rare images of animals in the city,” the Mossos d’Esquadra posted on Twitter alongside a photo of the serpent.

Earlier this week residents of the village of Val de Lourenza in Galicia contacted the Guardia Civil to report they had spotted two wolves prowling around deserted streets near their houses.