A Covid-19 patient in Mexico was accidentally shot dead during a celebration to welcome him home after being released from hospital.

Friends and family of the victim were so delighted to have the recovered coronavirus patient home, one of them began shooting into the air.

But as can be seen from the video which has gone viral, their joy quickly turns to horror as the tragey unfolds.

The images show two men getting out of a vehicle. One of them shoots in the air again and again, and then appears to have problems firing the gun.

As the victim carries his bag of personal belongings towards his home to be welcomed by family members, neighbours and friends, he is fatally struck in the head by a bullet and falls to the floor.

Relatives try to help the victim, while the shooter appears to be frozen.

According to local press reports, nothing could be done to save the man’s life.