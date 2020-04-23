Prince William and Kate Middleton release pictures of Prince Louis for his birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released pictures of Prince Louis to the media to celebrate his birthday. WITH his fair hair and cheeky smile, Britain’s Prince Louis looks like he’s ready for some royal rough and tumble in new pictures released to mark his second birthday by his parents Prince William and Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge. “The photographs were taken earlier this month by the Duchess,” Kensington Palace said in a statement accompanying the pictures. Kate Middleton and Prince William rang in Prince Louis’ second birthday by giving royal fans the best gift possible: new photos of the little one. -- Advertisement --

“Sharing a sneak peek of Prince Louis’s handiwork ahead of his second birthday!” Kensington Palace said on Instagram Wednesday. “We are pleased to share images ahead of Prince Louis’s second birthday tomorrow, taken by the Duchess this April.”

Kate added that their families had “really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard, particularly over family times like Easter and things like that, and not seeing each other. So we have been making sure we share in on birthday calls and things like that just to make sure we keep in touch with each other.” The royal couple have spoken out on a number of issues while the UK remains under lockdown. Kate expressed sympathy with parents attempting to home school their children and the couple also voiced an advert highlighting where people can find mental health support during the coronavirus crisis.



