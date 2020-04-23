President of the Andalucian Government proposes to ask Spanish President to open Schools in Mid-May

The president of the Andalucian Government, Juanma Moreno, is making a proposal to open schools in mid-May.

This will come as a great relief to British expats who have their children in private schools, as apart from the cost they all show the same concern about their children’s education. Some exams have already been cancelled and there are a lot of private schools and colleges that have seen parents take their children out of school.

Back to School

Moreno said he considers that one of the first measures is to give students a month of classes, it is a request they have received “from many families” and he thinks that this will soon occur in other European countries.

He (Moreno), added that the Andalucian Government is already working on its own unconfinement plan, but the authority that makes the final decision is the central government.

He indicated that what they propose is that in those areas, where the mobility of citizens in those regions is limited and economic activity is allowed, that the test could serve as a “pilot experience.”

He has expressed that, obviously, the President, Pedro Sánchez, “hides information” from the communities, because “he does not make us a participant in the debates” and there is a permanent and reiterated “general complaint” that we attended the presidents meeting “without having the slightest knowledge of the issues.”





The final decision on this issue should be available on Friday night.