Over 606 health workers on Spain’s Costa del Sol diagnosed with Covid-19, totalling 3,375 across Andalucia

MORE than 606 health workers on Costa del Sol’s Malaga have been diagnosed with coronavirus (Covid-19), since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the local health authority.

It’s the worst affected province with not only the highest number of people infected with the disease, but also the highest number of health professionals in the region. The number of health and medical staff infected in Granada and Sevilla total 529 between the two provinces.

Of the 606 medical staff infected with the disease in Malaga, more than half are women (375). In terms of professions, 198 are doctors, 160 are nurses and the rest comprise auxiliary and other health workers. However, the number of health professionals infected by the disease across the whole of Andalucia now totals 3,375.

According to the regional health authority Sistema Sanitario Andaluz (SAS), rapid testing started yesterday on all health workers across all levels in the region, to get a clearer picture of the extent that health professionals have been infected with Covid-19. The high rate of infections has been attributed to lack of personal protective equipment (PPE) or faulty/inadequate PPE.