Over 4,000 Domestic Violence Arrests Made in Spain Since The Beginning of Lockdown

The Minister of Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska assures that they have intensified prevention and protection actions for potential victims of domestic violence during lockdown.

Since the beginning of the state of alarm, almost six weeks ago now, police forces have arrested 4,142 people accused of gender-based violence, whilst they have also intensified preventative and protective actions in order to help potential victims. Furthermore, calls concerning domestic violence to the emergency number, 061, have almost doubled in the month of April.

-- Advertisement --

Grande-Marlaska began his speech at the Interior affairs commission on Thursday by honouring the deceased. He noted that the 170,000 employees of the Ministry of the Interior “have been working to help flatten” the curve of contagion and fatality rate in Spain.

One of their actions has been to fight against the crimes originating from gender-based violence and helping those most affected, such as domestic violence victims. “We have not lowered the intensity against the fight against gendered violence” claimed Marlaska as he clarified that officers had already processed 153,730 cases of all kinds and arrested 4,142 individuals for domestic abuse.

Marlaska has also highlighted the reinforcement and success of the Alertcops mobile application which allows victims to communicate and send alerts to the police when they are in danger.