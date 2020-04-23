No Golf but Tax Breaks still given to Sponsors of postponed Valderrama Masters Competition Spain

EVEN though the Valderrama Masters Golf competition has been postponed due to the coronavirus Covid-19 pandemic and may not take place during 2020, it will still be possible for sponsors to obtain tax incentives.

This information was announced by Ruiz Boix, mayor of San Roque under whose auspices both Valderrama and Sotogrande fall.

He explained that the San Roque Council, the Spanish Ministry of Finance, the Andalucian Government and the Andalucia Valderrama Masters Foundation form an official committee to examine expenditure and issue certificates confirming the donation made to help run the event and advertising expenses incurred.

As the competition is considered to be an official event of exceptional public interest, tax incentives will apply.