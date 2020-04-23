New coronavirus deaths in Italy edge up but significant drop in new infections

THE number of new coronavirus-related deaths in Italy edged up on Thursday, but there was also a significant drop in new infections.

The country’s official Covid-19 death tally now stands at 25,549 after another 437 fatalities in 24 hours, according to the latest figures from the Italian Civil Protection Department.

This compares with 437 deaths a day earlier.

The number of people testing positive for the virus since Wednesday is 2,646, compared with 3,370 new contagions yesterday.

The overall number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic in northern Lombardy on February 21 is now 189,973, the third highest in the world. The US has the most cases and Spain the second largest number.

Further encouraging signs that controlling the pandemic in Italy is moving in the right direction are that the number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care has fallen from 2,384 since Wednesday to 2,267 and the number of people making a recovery from the virus has climbed by 3,033 to 57,576 against 54,543 yesterday.

Italy’s national lockdown implemented on March 10 is due to last until May 3, to be followed by a gradual reactivation of social, economic and productive activities.



