Net closes in on poacher caught breaching State of Alarm restrictions off a beach near Marbella on Spain’s Costa del Sol

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
CAUGHT: Poacher bagged with 15 kilos of cuttlefish. CREDIT: Twitter

THE net closed in on a poacher caught underwater fishing off a beach near Costa del Sol’s Marbella, blatantly breaching State of Alarm restrictions.

Guardia Civil received a call from a member of the public reporting a man underwater recreational fishing off a beach in San Pedro de Alcantara.

On arrival, officers spotted the man diving before leaving the water carrying a net with 15 kilos of captured cuttlefish.

-- Advertisement --

He was questioned and reported for not complying with State of Alarm movements restrictions.

According to a Guardia Civil statement, the diver has several previous administrative complaints against him for poaching and was also denounced for not having a licence to carry out underwater fishing and for not complying with the “obligation to indicate his position at sea by means of a buoy”.

The complaints have sent to the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Delegation of the Junta de Andalucia, as well as to the Maritime Captaincy in Malaga.

 




LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here