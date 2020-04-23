THE net closed in on a poacher caught underwater fishing off a beach near Costa del Sol’s Marbella, blatantly breaching State of Alarm restrictions.

Guardia Civil received a call from a member of the public reporting a man underwater recreational fishing off a beach in San Pedro de Alcantara.

On arrival, officers spotted the man diving before leaving the water carrying a net with 15 kilos of captured cuttlefish.

He was questioned and reported for not complying with State of Alarm movements restrictions.

According to a Guardia Civil statement, the diver has several previous administrative complaints against him for poaching and was also denounced for not having a licence to carry out underwater fishing and for not complying with the “obligation to indicate his position at sea by means of a buoy”.

The complaints have sent to the Territorial Delegation of Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries of the Delegation of the Junta de Andalucia, as well as to the Maritime Captaincy in Malaga.



