Latest worldwide coronavirus statistics from Spain – Breaking news from the USA – Posted after midnight GMT

ACCORDING to Worldometer’s latest statistics, there are now 2.64 million people worldwide infected with coronavirus (Covid-19), with the death toll from the disease reaching 184,204. However, the number of recoveries have increased to 717,625.

The US continues to be the country that is the most affected by the virus with over 848,717 people diagnosed with the disease in total. It also registered the highest number of new infections during the last 24 hours (29,973). The country has also suffered the most fatalities from the disease, with over 2,341 just in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 47,659.

Italy’s total Covid-19 death toll surpassed 25,085, the second highest in the world after the US. It registered 437 fatalities on Wednesday, compared to 454 the day before. Italy recorded 3,370 new infections in the last 24 hours compared to 2,729 a day earlier, taking the country’s total number of cases to 187,327.

France’s coronavirus death toll now just trails a few hundred behind Spain. The number of people who have died from the infection in France increased by 544 to 21,340 in the last 24 hours, the fourth-highest in the world, after Spain, which has a death toll of 21,717. France now has 159,877 confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, compared to Spain’s 208,389 diagnosed cases – which has the second highest number of infections in the world, after the US.

The number of coronavirus-related deaths in the UK rose by 759 to bring the total number of deaths to 18,100 – the fifth highest in the world. Check out the chart below for a complete breakdown.



