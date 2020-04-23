Large Volumes of Pollen causing problems for residents in parts of Marbella Costa del Sol, Spain

RESIDENTS living alongside the very busy main road Avenida Severo Ochoa in Marbella are turning to Social Media in order to try to get the Councillor responsible for gardens to send out workers to prune the overgrown trees.

Not only are residents having their views and light blocked but those with terraces are suffering from a large number of allergies caused by dropping of leaves and pollen from the numerous overgrown trees which has been made worse by strong winds.

There are many who are finding it difficult to breathe and have had to resort to visiting doctors with the added fear that they could themselves be suffering from Covid-19 as the symptoms are not dissimilar.